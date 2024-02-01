FY2023 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $23.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.02. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $24.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.83.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $352.37 on Tuesday. Murphy USA has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $384.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,208,000 after acquiring an additional 140,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after acquiring an additional 80,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

