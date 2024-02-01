Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GMDA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Gamida Cell from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.14.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 431.1% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,965,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465,865 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 764,985 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $764,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

