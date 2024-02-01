GAP (NYSE:GPS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.93.

GAP Stock Performance

GAP stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.39. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 186.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.19.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at $81,098,316.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,666 shares of company stock valued at $17,042,370 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in GAP by 13.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GAP by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in GAP by 19.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in GAP by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 102,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GAP by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

