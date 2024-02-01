GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 149.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,661 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $15,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $601,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GEHC opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

