Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.99

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 21912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.
Geely Automobile Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About Geely Automobile
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.
