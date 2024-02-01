General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $296.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $264.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $607,393,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $271,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

