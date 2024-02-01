General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $296.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics stock opened at $264.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.65. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $269.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

