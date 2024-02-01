General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 52-Week High at $133.20

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.20 and last traded at $132.93, with a volume of 1573725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

General Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.13. The stock has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 92.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,116 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.1% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 212,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

