General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

General Mills has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

GIS opened at $64.91 on Thursday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

