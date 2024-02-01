General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,149,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 172,123 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $70,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

GM opened at $38.81 on Thursday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

