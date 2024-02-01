General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 4.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

