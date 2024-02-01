Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.18.

GETY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other Getty Images news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 62,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $317,468.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Getty Images news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 62,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $317,468.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 76,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $400,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,344,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,086. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth $64,000. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GETY opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Getty Images has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.22.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.04 million. Getty Images had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Images will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

