Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.89 ($7.42).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
In other Glencore news, insider Liz Hewitt acquired 11,000 shares of Glencore stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 446 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £49,060 ($62,369.69). 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
