Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.89 ($7.42).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 427.90 ($5.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 446.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 446.94. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 397.45 ($5.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 562.80 ($7.15).

In other Glencore news, insider Liz Hewitt acquired 11,000 shares of Glencore stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 446 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £49,060 ($62,369.69). 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

