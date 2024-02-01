Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after acquiring an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 234,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $130.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.