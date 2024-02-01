Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $17,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Haemonetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,689,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,547,000 after acquiring an additional 35,797 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,600,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Haemonetics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 996,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47,696 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HAE. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.21. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.