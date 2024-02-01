Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,285 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $13,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $115,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

