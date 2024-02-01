Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $27.71 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,255 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $27,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $61.02 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

