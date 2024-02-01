Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $13.13 Million in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 236,705 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BlackLine by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,098,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,271,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after acquiring an additional 191,924 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $58.68 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,572 shares of company stock valued at $345,627 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

