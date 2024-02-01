Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $19.34 Million in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 114,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,340,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 645.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $116.83 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.28.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

