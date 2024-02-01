Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Onto Innovation worth $20,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 572.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 448,591 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $26,541,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $34,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $161.45 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $172.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.