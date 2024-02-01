Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,101 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of Spectrum Brands worth $16,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after buying an additional 87,333 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,207,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,923,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,355 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

SPB opened at $78.62 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.30.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

