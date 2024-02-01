Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 253 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,507.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,415.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,167.02. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,331.23 and a 52-week high of $3,669.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

