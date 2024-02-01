Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,139 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Avery Dennison worth $26,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 203,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,276 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.6% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 40.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 75,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.88.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $199.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $204.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.