Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Encompass Health worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 18.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.0% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Encompass Health
In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Encompass Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $72.99.
Encompass Health Profile
Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.
