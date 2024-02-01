Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $715,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

FedEx Stock Down 1.0 %

FDX opened at $241.29 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.39 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.