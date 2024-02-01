Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.7 million-$19.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.7 million.

Greenidge Generation Stock Performance

Greenidge Generation stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. 78,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,403. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.48. Greenidge Generation has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jordan Kovler purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $28,394.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 175,724 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 2,967.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 157,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 155,371 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 494.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

Featured Stories

