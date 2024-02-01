Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Shares of GWRE opened at $111.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average of $93.81. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

