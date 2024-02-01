Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,339,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 575,933 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Halliburton worth $94,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Down 3.2 %

HAL stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

