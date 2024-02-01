Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.060-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.0 million-$130.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.8 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.720 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Harmonic

Harmonic Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $12.15. 350,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,704,000 after purchasing an additional 603,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmonic by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,501,000 after acquiring an additional 389,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Harmonic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after acquiring an additional 51,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Harmonic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,807,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,574,000 after acquiring an additional 229,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.