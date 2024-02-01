Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.06)-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.04 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.720 EPS.

Harmonic Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Harmonic from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,704,000 after acquiring an additional 603,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,501,000 after purchasing an additional 389,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Harmonic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Harmonic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,807,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,574,000 after purchasing an additional 229,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic



Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

