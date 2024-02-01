Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 17,021.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

