Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Sets New 1-Year High at $133.20

Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 133.20 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 130.40 ($1.66), with a volume of 63142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.50 ($1.61).

Harworth Group Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £420.28 million, a PE ratio of -886.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 111.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

