Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

