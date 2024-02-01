Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 164,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HAYN opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $711.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.77 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Haynes International by 484.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

