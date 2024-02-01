HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on March 29th

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

HCA Healthcare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 50.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $21.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $304.90 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $309.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.94.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 456.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 549.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

