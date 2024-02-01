Head to Head Analysis: Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) & A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) and Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Datalex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 4 4 3 0 1.91 Datalex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $81.53 billion 0.42 $29.20 billion $2.64 3.48 Datalex $23.54 million 2.96 -$11.46 million N/A N/A

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Datalex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Datalex.

Volatility and Risk

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datalex has a beta of 15.05, meaning that its share price is 1,405% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Datalex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 16.11% 0.70% 0.62% Datalex N/A N/A N/A

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Datalex on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil. Its Logistics & Services segment offers integrated transportation, fulfilment, and management solutions, such as landside and air transportation, warehousing, supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom services. The company's Terminals segment engages in the gateway terminal activities under the APM Terminals brand. Its Towage & Maritime Services segment provides shore towage, salvage, and marine services under the Svitzer brand; manufactures and produces reefer containers; and marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector with a fleet of anchor handling tug supply vessels and subsea support vessels. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Datalex

(Get Free Report)

Datalex plc develops and sells various distribution and retailing software products and solutions to the airline industry in Ireland, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and rest of European countries. The company operates in two segments, E-Business and TPF Consulting. It offers Datalex Direct, a customer-centric digital commerce product for travel retailing through airlines' direct channels; Datalex Merchandiser that enables airlines to deploy intelligent merchandising strategies across channels and touchpoints, generates ancillary revenue, and optimizes traveler engagement at various point in their journey; Datalex NDC, which offers order management for indirect channel using NDC; and Datalex Dynamic, which creates and optimizes capabilities by allowing airlines to build customer centric, contextualized, and personalized offers for air and non-air products. The company also provides Datalex China Shopping and Pricing Engine, an air shopping and pricing solution for Chinese airlines; and Datalex Pricing AI, a real-time pricing product. In addition, it delivers professional and hosting services; and offers online payment processing connectivity services. Further, the company provides IT consultancy services to airlines; and develops and sells computer software. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.