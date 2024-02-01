Head to Head Comparison: Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR) & Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Security National Financial has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Security National Financial and Prairie Operating, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 9.35% 11.08% 2.30% Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Security National Financial and Prairie Operating’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $389.65 million 0.46 $25.69 million $1.44 5.43 Prairie Operating $520,000.00 0.00 -$13.42 million N/A N/A

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Prairie Operating on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

