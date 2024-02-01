Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stake Trimmed by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,864,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEAK

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.