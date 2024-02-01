Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Announces Earnings Results

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HP opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $49.78.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

