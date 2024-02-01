Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Plans GBX 7.50 Dividend

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HSL opened at GBX 785.05 ($9.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £586.43 million, a PE ratio of -545.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 782.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 735.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Henderson Smaller Companies has a 1-year low of GBX 626 ($7.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 907 ($11.53).

In related news, insider Yen Mei Lim acquired 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £4,995.60 ($6,350.88). 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

