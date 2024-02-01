Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Up 9.5% in January

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Hess Midstream Trading Down 1.1 %

HESM stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HESM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Hess Midstream by 299.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

