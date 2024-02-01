Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 1.2 %

HESM traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.20. 432,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,026. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.58. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.6343 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 121.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 518,968 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 478,894 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at $12,702,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 42.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,097,000 after purchasing an additional 366,276 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

