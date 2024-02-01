Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HESM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.20. 432,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,026. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HESM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 220.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 268,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

