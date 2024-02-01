Hess (NYSE:HES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $140.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 581.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after acquiring an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 703.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,146,000 after acquiring an additional 882,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,801,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

