HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Down 6.4%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.36. 38,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 77,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on HilleVax in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

HilleVax Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $686.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.53.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HilleVax

In other news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $647,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of HilleVax by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of HilleVax by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HilleVax by 80.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HilleVax by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HilleVax by 28.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

