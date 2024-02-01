HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HRT. William Blair lowered HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised HireRight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $188.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.57 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HireRight by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in HireRight by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in HireRight by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HireRight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in HireRight by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 243,690 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

