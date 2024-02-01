Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Acquires 344 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $488.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,950. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $493.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

