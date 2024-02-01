Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded up $5.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $699.68. 330,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $705.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $652.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $592.07. The company has a market cap of $310.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

