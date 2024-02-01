Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.5% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 458.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 80,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.53. 89,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,887. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

