Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWF traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $313.46. 199,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,766. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $318.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

